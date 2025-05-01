Boppy The Bat Price (BOPPY)
The live price of Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 816.05K USD. BOPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Boppy The Bat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Boppy The Bat price change within the day is +13.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
During today, the price change of Boppy The Bat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boppy The Bat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boppy The Bat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boppy The Bat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+154.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boppy The Bat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.37%
+13.83%
+77.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Boppy is a character created by Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating boppy the night rider, a meme that gained widespread popularity and cultural significance. Boppy, a bat, features prominently in Furie's book "The Night Riders." In this illustrated children's story, Boppy joins Hoppy the frog and Draggy the dragon on a series of enchanting adventures. This trio embarks on nocturnal quests, navigating whimsical and sometimes perilous landscapes to protect children's dreams. Their journeys are infused with themes of friendship, courage, and the importance of teamwork, making "The Night Riders" a heartwarming tale that resonates with both children and adults. Furie's vibrant and imaginative artwork brings these characters and their adventures to life, showcasing his unique storytelling style.
