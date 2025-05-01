BOTXCOIN Price (BOTX)
The live price of BOTXCOIN (BOTX) today is 0.00193175 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOTXCOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.22K USD
- BOTXCOIN price change within the day is -5.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BOTXCOIN to USD was $ -0.00011506961240846.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOTXCOIN to USD was $ +0.0002163082.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOTXCOIN to USD was $ +0.0000582737.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOTXCOIN to USD was $ -0.0000921416881996894.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011506961240846
|-5.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002163082
|+11.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000582737
|+3.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000921416881996894
|-4.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of BOTXCOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.30%
-5.62%
+20.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provide a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).
