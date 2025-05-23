BrightID Price (BRIGHT)
The live price of BrightID (BRIGHT) today is 0.0062827 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BrightID Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 492.36 USD
- BrightID price change within the day is -1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BrightID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BrightID to USD was $ +0.0005542912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BrightID to USD was $ -0.0007151050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BrightID to USD was $ -0.003809630791749352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005542912
|+8.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007151050
|-11.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003809630791749352
|-37.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of BrightID: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-1.09%
-1.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A DAO powered by 1Hive Gardens and Aragon technologies is the best structure to achieve this. $BRIGHT is the token that makes BrightDAO work. A fairdrop and ongoing fair distribution mechanisms (think BrightID-enabled faucets) are the best ways to allocate $BRIGHT. (A “fairdrop” simply means some or all rewards are given per person instead of per address.)
