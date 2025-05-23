Brightpool Finance BRIX Price (BRIX)
The live price of Brightpool Finance BRIX (BRIX) today is 0.050423 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brightpool Finance BRIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.66 USD
- Brightpool Finance BRIX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Brightpool Finance BRIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brightpool Finance BRIX to USD was $ +0.0063621623.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brightpool Finance BRIX to USD was $ -0.0212279519.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brightpool Finance BRIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0063621623
|+12.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0212279519
|-42.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brightpool Finance BRIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BRIX price rises when Ethereum prices jump around. Think of it as the crypto VIX, like Wall Street's volatility gauge, letting you profit from market swings.
|1 BRIX to VND
₫1,292.896143
|1 BRIX to AUD
A$0.07765142
|1 BRIX to GBP
￡0.03731302
|1 BRIX to EUR
€0.04437224
|1 BRIX to USD
$0.050423
|1 BRIX to MYR
RM0.21328929
|1 BRIX to TRY
₺1.96750546
|1 BRIX to JPY
¥7.19889171
|1 BRIX to RUB
₽4.00913273
|1 BRIX to INR
₹4.29856075
|1 BRIX to IDR
Rp826.60642512
|1 BRIX to KRW
₩69.16724602
|1 BRIX to PHP
₱2.78990459
|1 BRIX to EGP
￡E.2.5161077
|1 BRIX to BRL
R$0.2874111
|1 BRIX to CAD
C$0.06907951
|1 BRIX to BDT
৳6.14353832
|1 BRIX to NGN
₦80.16349386
|1 BRIX to UAH
₴2.09356296
|1 BRIX to VES
Bs4.739762
|1 BRIX to PKR
Rs14.21525216
|1 BRIX to KZT
₸25.7913645
|1 BRIX to THB
฿1.64026019
|1 BRIX to TWD
NT$1.51470692
|1 BRIX to AED
د.إ0.18505241
|1 BRIX to CHF
Fr0.04134686
|1 BRIX to HKD
HK$0.39481209
|1 BRIX to MAD
.د.م0.46338737
|1 BRIX to MXN
$0.97669351