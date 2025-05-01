BuildAI Price (BUILD)
The live price of BuildAI (BUILD) today is 0.04036872 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 357.42K USD. BUILD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BuildAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BuildAI price change within the day is -1.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.87M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUILD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUILD price information.
During today, the price change of BuildAI to USD was $ -0.00042020157428762.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BuildAI to USD was $ +0.0007427844.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BuildAI to USD was $ -0.0206291829.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BuildAI to USD was $ -0.15702242925143098.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00042020157428762
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007427844
|+1.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0206291829
|-51.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.15702242925143098
|-79.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of BuildAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
-1.03%
+28.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BUILD to VND
₫1,062.3028668
|1 BUILD to AUD
A$0.062571516
|1 BUILD to GBP
￡0.03027654
|1 BUILD to EUR
€0.0355244736
|1 BUILD to USD
$0.04036872
|1 BUILD to MYR
RM0.1739891832
|1 BUILD to TRY
₺1.5545994072
|1 BUILD to JPY
¥5.7759564576
|1 BUILD to RUB
₽3.3138682248
|1 BUILD to INR
₹3.415193712
|1 BUILD to IDR
Rp672.8117308752
|1 BUILD to KRW
₩57.6695423304
|1 BUILD to PHP
₱2.2529782632
|1 BUILD to EGP
￡E.2.0543641608
|1 BUILD to BRL
R$0.2288906424
|1 BUILD to CAD
C$0.0553051464
|1 BUILD to BDT
৳4.9060105416
|1 BUILD to NGN
₦64.9011948312
|1 BUILD to UAH
₴1.6757055672
|1 BUILD to VES
Bs3.47170992
|1 BUILD to PKR
Rs11.3488582536
|1 BUILD to KZT
₸20.6171126784
|1 BUILD to THB
฿1.3515447456
|1 BUILD to TWD
NT$1.2950285376
|1 BUILD to AED
د.إ0.1481532024
|1 BUILD to CHF
Fr0.0331023504
|1 BUILD to HKD
HK$0.31285758
|1 BUILD to MAD
.د.م0.3738143472
|1 BUILD to MXN
$0.791226912