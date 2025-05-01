BullDogito Price (BDOGITO)
The live price of BullDogito (BDOGITO) today is 0.00367513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.46M USD. BDOGITO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BullDogito Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BullDogito price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 396.39M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BDOGITO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDOGITO price information.
During today, the price change of BullDogito to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BullDogito to USD was $ +0.0002843881.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BullDogito to USD was $ -0.0011373637.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BullDogito to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002843881
|+7.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011373637
|-30.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BullDogito: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+1.25%
+2.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bulldogito project is an innovative initiative in the cryptocurrency market that combines the popular appeal of memes with the security and sustainability of Real World Assets (RWA). Its goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in a disruptive and sustainable project that merges fun, innovation, and value appreciation. Bulldogito stands out due to its structure that incorporates RWAs, providing stability and reliability in the market. The pre-sale raised $400,000, attracting over 5,000 investors and establishing itself as a milestone of trust. Additionally, the project adopts a scarcity model by burning more than 50% of its total supply, increasing the token's potential for appreciation. Investors in Bulldogito will gain access to exclusive benefits, such as profit-sharing from RWAs, decentralized governance, and loyalty reward programs. Managed by PIXSWAP, a well-established platform in the Brazilian cryptocurrency market, the project ensures transparency, security, and solid results. The roadmap outlines strategies for exchange listings, global expansion, and strategic partnerships, aiming to establish itself as a reference in the cryptocurrency market while promoting positive economic and social impact
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BDOGITO to VND
₫96.71104595
|1 BDOGITO to AUD
A$0.0057332028
|1 BDOGITO to GBP
￡0.0027563475
|1 BDOGITO to EUR
€0.0032341144
|1 BDOGITO to USD
$0.00367513
|1 BDOGITO to MYR
RM0.0158398103
|1 BDOGITO to TRY
₺0.1415292563
|1 BDOGITO to JPY
¥0.5253598335
|1 BDOGITO to RUB
₽0.3015076652
|1 BDOGITO to INR
₹0.3107322415
|1 BDOGITO to IDR
Rp61.2521421658
|1 BDOGITO to KRW
₩5.235222685
|1 BDOGITO to PHP
₱0.2049620001
|1 BDOGITO to EGP
￡E.0.1868803605
|1 BDOGITO to BRL
R$0.0208379871
|1 BDOGITO to CAD
C$0.0050349281
|1 BDOGITO to BDT
৳0.4466385489
|1 BDOGITO to NGN
₦5.8896163328
|1 BDOGITO to UAH
₴0.1525546463
|1 BDOGITO to VES
Bs0.31606118
|1 BDOGITO to PKR
Rs1.0331892969
|1 BDOGITO to KZT
₸1.8769623936
|1 BDOGITO to THB
฿0.1228595959
|1 BDOGITO to TWD
NT$0.1177511652
|1 BDOGITO to AED
د.إ0.0134877271
|1 BDOGITO to CHF
Fr0.0030136066
|1 BDOGITO to HKD
HK$0.0284822575
|1 BDOGITO to MAD
.د.م0.0340317038
|1 BDOGITO to MXN
$0.0720692993