Bunni Price (BUNNI)
The live price of Bunni (BUNNI) today is 0.01020535 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.25M USD. BUNNI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bunni Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bunni price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 705.16M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUNNI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUNNI price information.
During today, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ -0.0005983825.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bunni to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005983825
|-5.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bunni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives. • Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors. • Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again. • Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers. • am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent. • Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching. • Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL. • Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters. • Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
