CAD Coin Price (CADC)
The live price of CAD Coin (CADC) today is 0.723672 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 479.05K USD. CADC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CAD Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CAD Coin price change within the day is +0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 661.97K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CADC to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ +0.00358607.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ -0.0473447932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ -0.0473447932.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAD Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00358607
|+0.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0473447932
|-6.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0473447932
|-6.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CAD Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+0.50%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CADC is issued by PAYTRIE AB Inc., a FINTRAC regulated Money Services Business (M19690633), and backed by fully reserved assets, and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for Canadian dollars
|1 CADC to VND
₫19,043.42868
|1 CADC to AUD
A$1.1216916
|1 CADC to GBP
￡0.542754
|1 CADC to EUR
€0.63683136
|1 CADC to USD
$0.723672
|1 CADC to MYR
RM3.11902632
|1 CADC to TRY
₺27.86860872
|1 CADC to JPY
¥103.54298976
|1 CADC to RUB
₽59.40623448
|1 CADC to INR
₹61.2226512
|1 CADC to IDR
Rp12,061.19517552
|1 CADC to KRW
₩1,033.81610904
|1 CADC to PHP
₱40.38813432
|1 CADC to EGP
￡E.36.82766808
|1 CADC to BRL
R$4.10322024
|1 CADC to CAD
C$0.99143064
|1 CADC to BDT
৳87.94785816
|1 CADC to NGN
₦1,163.45471112
|1 CADC to UAH
₴30.03962472
|1 CADC to VES
Bs62.235792
|1 CADC to PKR
Rs203.44590936
|1 CADC to KZT
₸369.59376384
|1 CADC to THB
฿24.22853856
|1 CADC to TWD
NT$23.21539776
|1 CADC to AED
د.إ2.65587624
|1 CADC to CHF
Fr0.59341104
|1 CADC to HKD
HK$5.608458
|1 CADC to MAD
.د.م6.70120272
|1 CADC to MXN
$14.1839712