CADAI Price (CADAI)
The live price of CADAI (CADAI) today is 0.03736557 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 451.23K USD. CADAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CADAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CADAI price change within the day is +2.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CADAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CADAI price information.
During today, the price change of CADAI to USD was $ +0.00101392.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CADAI to USD was $ +0.0223588508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CADAI to USD was $ -0.0093592756.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CADAI to USD was $ -0.04983706840311387.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00101392
|+2.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0223588508
|+59.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0093592756
|-25.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04983706840311387
|-57.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of CADAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.78%
+2.79%
-2.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CADAICO is transforming the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) industry by tackling inefficiencies in engineering design processes with a combination of AI and blockchain technology. The CADAI Token is the native utility token of the CADAI Platform and Ecosystem. As a multi-faceted digital asset with a fixed supply of 100 million, the $CADAI token plays a vital role in securing the network, providing a medium for fees, and aligning stakeholder initiatives.
