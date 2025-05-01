Calum Price (CALUM)
The live price of Calum (CALUM) today is 0.00004355 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.53K USD. CALUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Calum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Calum price change within the day is +1.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.63M USD
During today, the price change of Calum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Calum to USD was $ +0.0000020074.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Calum to USD was $ -0.0000082647.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Calum to USD was $ -0.00006067830340034812.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000020074
|+4.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000082647
|-18.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006067830340034812
|-58.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Calum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
+1.93%
-6.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Calum is a curious and imaginative young boy who turns to the vast wonders of the universe as a way to navigate his own struggles with mental health. With a heart full of questions and a mind captivated by stars, planets, and galaxies, Calum finds solace in exploring the mysteries of space, both real and imagined. Each discovery—whether about black holes or constellations—mirrors his inner quest to understand himself and his emotions. Through his cosmic adventures, Calum learns that the universe, like his own mind, is vast, sometimes chaotic, but endlessly beautiful. His story is one of hope, resilience, and the belief that even in the darkest voids, there’s always a light to guide you home.
