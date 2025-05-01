Candle Cat Price (CANDLE)
The live price of Candle Cat (CANDLE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 153.50K USD. CANDLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Candle Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Candle Cat price change within the day is +1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 193.35M USD
During today, the price change of Candle Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Candle Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Candle Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Candle Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Candle Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+1.63%
+7.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Candle Cat is a meme coin. Candle Cat is the master of markets and the market maker. His army of red and green meme candles are linking bridge between all digitised assets. Launched by @Bull_BNB (X Influencer). 78% of the token supply was burnt to reward the community. We set the new meta. Other projects are following in our footsteps. Candle Cat was created as a lesson to all lazy devs. You no longer need to gamble on random meme coins that are likely a scam or rug. Candle Cat is neither of those, you are safe here. Community is everything and we value ours above all else, join us on the journey to VALHALLA...!!!
