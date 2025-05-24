Capybara Nation Price (BARA)
The live price of Capybara Nation (BARA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Capybara Nation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 84.33K USD
- Capybara Nation price change within the day is -6.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BARA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BARA price information.
During today, the price change of Capybara Nation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capybara Nation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capybara Nation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capybara Nation to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Capybara Nation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
-6.77%
-17.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Capybara Nation merges the excitement of Web3 gaming with the simplicity of Telegram. Powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology, it makes decentralized gaming fun, accessible, and rewarding for everyone. Leveraging Telegram’s massive user base, Capybara Nation is here to onboard the masses into Web3. The game combines strategic upgrades with community-driven gameplay, allowing players to earn in-game coins, level up their quest cards, and maximize profits. Invite friends to unlock special tasks and reap additional rewards, making collaboration the heart of the game.
