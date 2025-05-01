Carrot Price (CRT)
The live price of Carrot (CRT) today is 107.97 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.40M USD. CRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Carrot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Carrot price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 151.89K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRT price information.
During today, the price change of Carrot to USD was $ +0.04032831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Carrot to USD was $ +0.5078584890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Carrot to USD was $ +1.2218964900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Carrot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04032831
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5078584890
|+0.47%
|60 Days
|$ +1.2218964900
|+1.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Carrot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.04%
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Carrot is a liquid yield bearing token backed by a mix of stablecoins. Deposited stablecoins earn yield from a number of different strategies on Solana, including lending aggregation between Kamino, MarginFi, and Drift. The earned yield accrues value back to the token price and is designed to have steady growth (like an LST/SOL pair) without taking on any price speculation or liquidation risks. One of our primary motivators in issuing a tokenized yield aggregator is that your stablecoin lending activity now remains in your wallet/custody as an asset, is more tax efficient and is composable with the DeFi ecosystem at large.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRT to VND
₫2,841,230.55
|1 CRT to AUD
A$168.4332
|1 CRT to GBP
￡80.9775
|1 CRT to EUR
€95.0136
|1 CRT to USD
$107.97
|1 CRT to MYR
RM465.3507
|1 CRT to TRY
₺4,157.9247
|1 CRT to JPY
¥15,434.3115
|1 CRT to RUB
₽8,857.8588
|1 CRT to INR
₹9,128.8635
|1 CRT to IDR
Rp1,799,499.2802
|1 CRT to KRW
₩153,803.265
|1 CRT to PHP
₱6,021.4869
|1 CRT to EGP
￡E.5,490.2745
|1 CRT to BRL
R$612.1899
|1 CRT to CAD
C$147.9189
|1 CRT to BDT
৳13,121.5941
|1 CRT to NGN
₦173,028.4032
|1 CRT to UAH
₴4,481.8347
|1 CRT to VES
Bs9,285.42
|1 CRT to PKR
Rs30,353.6061
|1 CRT to KZT
₸55,142.4384
|1 CRT to THB
฿3,609.4371
|1 CRT to TWD
NT$3,459.3588
|1 CRT to AED
د.إ396.2499
|1 CRT to CHF
Fr88.5354
|1 CRT to HKD
HK$836.7675
|1 CRT to MAD
.د.م999.8022
|1 CRT to MXN
$2,117.2917