What is Carrot by Puffer (CARROT)

### What is $CARROT? $CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2. ### What is the $CARROT tokenomics? The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support. ### What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism? Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated. ### Where Can I Buy CARROT? CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6 ### How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period? $CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.

Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) Resource Official Website