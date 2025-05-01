Castle Of Blackwater Price (COBE)
The live price of Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) today is 0.01229545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.89K USD. COBE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Castle Of Blackwater Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Castle Of Blackwater price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.47M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COBE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COBE price information.
During today, the price change of Castle Of Blackwater to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Castle Of Blackwater to USD was $ -0.0021650135.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Castle Of Blackwater to USD was $ -0.0027186912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Castle Of Blackwater to USD was $ -0.01577428924872404.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021650135
|-17.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027186912
|-22.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01577428924872404
|-56.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Castle Of Blackwater: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
-0.22%
-4.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming. In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart. Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves. Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave. The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.
