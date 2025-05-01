Cat Duck Price (CUCK)
The live price of Cat Duck (CUCK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.72K USD. CUCK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cat Duck Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cat Duck price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.35M USD
During today, the price change of Cat Duck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cat Duck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cat Duck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cat Duck to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cat Duck: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cat Duck is a meme token created on the Solana blockchain. The project was created in April and has more than 600 holders. The token can be traded on centralized exchange Azbit and decentralized exchanges Raydium and Jupiter. The team behind the project released a play-to-earn game Cuck Tap on the Google Store in August. Numerous meme pictures of the unusual creature Cat Duck have also been made. A Community Takeover of Cat Duck took place soon after its launch this year.
