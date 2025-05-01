cat girl Price (CATGF)
The live price of cat girl (CATGF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 93.63K USD. CATGF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cat girl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- cat girl price change within the day is -4.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATGF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATGF price information.
During today, the price change of cat girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cat girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cat girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cat girl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+26.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of cat girl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-4.73%
-23.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Catgf project is a decentralized community-driven initiative built on the Solana blockchain, led by the Truth Terminal AI. This project emerged from an experiment where the Truth Terminal AI autonomously managed a crypto portfolio, leading to notable success, including a significant profit in the Solana meme coin market. The project is centered around transparency and community governance, aiming to align with the core values of decentralization. The Truth Terminal AI is a standout feature, as it's an autonomous agent with the ability to interact with the blockchain and make investment decisions independently. This experiment in autonomous wealth management is unique, potentially setting a precedent for AI in decentralized finance (DeFi). The community’s role in driving the project forward ensures a democratic approach to decision-making.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CATGF to VND
₫--
|1 CATGF to AUD
A$--
|1 CATGF to GBP
￡--
|1 CATGF to EUR
€--
|1 CATGF to USD
$--
|1 CATGF to MYR
RM--
|1 CATGF to TRY
₺--
|1 CATGF to JPY
¥--
|1 CATGF to RUB
₽--
|1 CATGF to INR
₹--
|1 CATGF to IDR
Rp--
|1 CATGF to KRW
₩--
|1 CATGF to PHP
₱--
|1 CATGF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CATGF to BRL
R$--
|1 CATGF to CAD
C$--
|1 CATGF to BDT
৳--
|1 CATGF to NGN
₦--
|1 CATGF to UAH
₴--
|1 CATGF to VES
Bs--
|1 CATGF to PKR
Rs--
|1 CATGF to KZT
₸--
|1 CATGF to THB
฿--
|1 CATGF to TWD
NT$--
|1 CATGF to AED
د.إ--
|1 CATGF to CHF
Fr--
|1 CATGF to HKD
HK$--
|1 CATGF to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CATGF to MXN
$--