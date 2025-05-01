CatWifCap Price (CWC)
The live price of CatWifCap (CWC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.40K USD. CWC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CatWifCap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CatWifCap price change within the day is +0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CWC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CWC price information.
During today, the price change of CatWifCap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CatWifCap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CatWifCap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CatWifCap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-85.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CatWifCap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.98%
-16.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CWC (CatWifCap) is a fun and creative token powered by the Efrogs community and built on the Linea blockchain. It’s more than just a memecoin—it represents the excitement, teamwork, and imagination of a passionate group of people who love to innovate together. CWC recently made a big achievement as the third memecoin to reach Nile Exchange, a major milestone that shows its growing popularity and strong community support. This success highlights the power of the Efrogs community in driving new ideas and making them successful. The token isn’t just about fun—it also opens doors to rewards, special events, and creative projects. CWC gives its holders a chance to be part of something bigger, whether you’re into collecting, trading, or simply enjoying the playful vibe of the Efrogs. It’s designed to be easy to use and exciting for everyone. Built on the Linea blockchain, CWC takes advantage of its fast and secure technology. This makes the token easy to trade while staying reliable and scalable as more people join the ecosystem. The Efrogs community has infused the token with their lively spirit, making it stand out as both innovative and enjoyable. Getting listed on Nile Exchange is a big step for CWC, showing it’s not just another token but a growing and fun force in the memecoin world. This success proves how a strong and creative community like the Efrogs can turn ideas into reality and push the boundaries of what’s possible on community building.
