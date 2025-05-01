CaveWorld Price (CAVE)
The live price of CaveWorld (CAVE) today is 0.00967259 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.78K USD. CAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CaveWorld Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CaveWorld price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.63M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAVE price information.
During today, the price change of CaveWorld to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CaveWorld to USD was $ -0.0008668826.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CaveWorld to USD was $ -0.0010303030.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CaveWorld to USD was $ -0.002915274999363438.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008668826
|-8.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010303030
|-10.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002915274999363438
|-23.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of CaveWorld: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
-2.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Crypto Cavemen Club is an exclusive NFT community comprised of the world's most prehistoric generation of humans. Not seen for over 10,000 years. Cave token will be used for in-game consumables as well as game-play advancement and payments. Cave plays a core role within the upcoming PVP Play to earn Crypto Cavemen Club.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAVE to VND
₫254.53420585
|1 CAVE to AUD
A$0.0150892404
|1 CAVE to GBP
￡0.0072544425
|1 CAVE to EUR
€0.0085118792
|1 CAVE to USD
$0.00967259
|1 CAVE to MYR
RM0.0416888629
|1 CAVE to TRY
₺0.3719110855
|1 CAVE to JPY
¥1.3993335953
|1 CAVE to RUB
₽0.795086898
|1 CAVE to INR
₹0.8194618248
|1 CAVE to IDR
Rp161.2097688494
|1 CAVE to KRW
₩13.8179718963
|1 CAVE to PHP
₱0.5402141515
|1 CAVE to EGP
￡E.0.4931086382
|1 CAVE to BRL
R$0.0548435853
|1 CAVE to CAD
C$0.0133481742
|1 CAVE to BDT
৳1.1755098627
|1 CAVE to NGN
₦15.5507196689
|1 CAVE to UAH
₴0.4015092109
|1 CAVE to VES
Bs0.83184274
|1 CAVE to PKR
Rs2.7192552267
|1 CAVE to KZT
₸4.9399851648
|1 CAVE to THB
฿0.3249022981
|1 CAVE to TWD
NT$0.3107803167
|1 CAVE to AED
د.إ0.0354984053
|1 CAVE to CHF
Fr0.0079315238
|1 CAVE to HKD
HK$0.0749625725
|1 CAVE to MAD
.د.م0.0895681834
|1 CAVE to MXN
$0.1902598453