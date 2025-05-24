CCA Price (CCA)
The live price of CCA (CCA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CCA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.67K USD
- CCA price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CCA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1,699.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1,025.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CCA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.03%
-1.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CCA coin is commodity circulation accelerating DeFi platform, which was released in October 2020, based on the technique of 3rd generation POS blockchain. The following Blockchain connects without a middleman or bank through ‘Smart contract’ of AOK main-net between subjects who trade commodity circulation. The blockchain makes reliable trade by ensuring fairness, clarity, and credibility on circulation allowance occurred in the process between a couple of parties. The participant can invest and also join in donation at the same time Through automatically accumulating the part of the interest of participants' deposit coin as a donation. Through the system, the platform provides benefit to the participant and also contribute to the viability of sustainable enterprise by ensuring clarity and financial solvency.
