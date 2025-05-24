CEDEN Price (CDN)
The live price of CEDEN (CDN) today is 0.00706887 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CEDEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CEDEN price change within the day is -14.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDN to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of CEDEN to USD was $ -0.001208200314844398.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CEDEN to USD was $ -0.0016213351.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CEDEN to USD was $ -0.0039378695.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CEDEN to USD was $ -0.0194052181813642.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001208200314844398
|-14.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016213351
|-22.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0039378695
|-55.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0194052181813642
|-73.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of CEDEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-14.59%
+3.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CEDEN's infrastructure tools democratise the process of creating content and decentralise the delivery of content. CEDEN Node runners provide the required compute to run content and ensure decentralised security across our global network.
