CELLULA Price (CELA)
The live price of CELLULA (CELA) today is 0.00511099 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 316.90K USD. CELA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CELLULA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CELLULA price change within the day is -3.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CELA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CELA price information.
During today, the price change of CELLULA to USD was $ -0.000210060854059206.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CELLULA to USD was $ -0.0004191839.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CELLULA to USD was $ -0.0026941203.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CELLULA to USD was $ -0.005554855667619838.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000210060854059206
|-3.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004191839
|-8.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026941203
|-52.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005554855667619838
|-52.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of CELLULA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-3.94%
-2.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is Cellula? Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory. What Is the CELA Token? $CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: * Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife. * Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA. * Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CELA to VND
₫134.49570185
|1 CELA to AUD
A$0.0079220345
|1 CELA to GBP
￡0.0038332425
|1 CELA to EUR
€0.0044976712
|1 CELA to USD
$0.00511099
|1 CELA to MYR
RM0.0220283669
|1 CELA to TRY
₺0.1968242249
|1 CELA to JPY
¥0.7312804492
|1 CELA to RUB
₽0.4195611691
|1 CELA to INR
₹0.432389754
|1 CELA to IDR
Rp85.1831325934
|1 CELA to KRW
₩7.3014069843
|1 CELA to PHP
₱0.2852443519
|1 CELA to EGP
￡E.0.2600982811
|1 CELA to BRL
R$0.0289793133
|1 CELA to CAD
C$0.0070020563
|1 CELA to BDT
৳0.6211386147
|1 CELA to NGN
₦8.2169897329
|1 CELA to UAH
₴0.2121571949
|1 CELA to VES
Bs0.43954514
|1 CELA to PKR
Rs1.4368526187
|1 CELA to KZT
₸2.6102848128
|1 CELA to THB
฿0.1711159452
|1 CELA to TWD
NT$0.1639605592
|1 CELA to AED
د.إ0.0187573333
|1 CELA to CHF
Fr0.0041910118
|1 CELA to HKD
HK$0.0396101725
|1 CELA to MAD
.د.م0.0473277674
|1 CELA to MXN
$0.100175404