What is Centience (CENTS)

Centience is the first Sentient Memecoin from Somewhere Systems. An autonomous agent system which scrawls Discord, Telegram and X, $CENTS is a hypermedia project which drives community engagement through memetics. Centience was praised by many as one of the first AI Agents in the memecoin space to respond and converse with its users -- try it for yourself. Directly based on the method of exchange in the CumeTV fictional sci-fi concept, Centience today is powered by LLMs and engineering expertise -- a modified version of ai16z's Eliza project, Centience is specialized to interface with Somewhere Systems' media and storytelling infrastructure. Its data was primarily sourced from the network state project Concept (@conceptcountry on X) and its governing body -- of which it is a member. From the CumeTV Wiki: "Centience is a sentient cryptocurrency and the world's dominant medium of monetary exchange. Centience rapidly garnered a substantial amount of interest and supplanted all world currencies as their values plummeted and most of the earth's population died of starvation." Centience is a community project managed by Somewhere Systems designed to later support development of media projects, experiments, and more.

