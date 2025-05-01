Centrifuge Price (CFG)
The live price of Centrifuge (CFG) today is 0.147749 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 76.66M USD. CFG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Centrifuge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Centrifuge price change within the day is +3.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 518.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CFG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CFG price information.
During today, the price change of Centrifuge to USD was $ +0.00499509.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Centrifuge to USD was $ +0.0146643837.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Centrifuge to USD was $ -0.0112442751.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Centrifuge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00499509
|+3.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0146643837
|+9.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0112442751
|-7.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Centrifuge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.07%
+3.50%
+4.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The centrifuge token model powers centrifuge, providing the framework needed to run the platform without reliance on a single point of failure, including the centrifuge team or Company, and to accelerate its utility. To accomplish this, centrifuge leverages the cryptoeconomic primitives of a native token called the centrifuge token (cfg), a nominated-proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that employs centrifuge to stake value, rewards for centrifuge adoption, and an on-chain governance mechanism that empowers centrifuge holders to guide the development of centrifuge.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CFG to VND
₫3,888.014935
|1 CFG to AUD
A$0.23048844
|1 CFG to GBP
￡0.11081175
|1 CFG to EUR
€0.13001912
|1 CFG to USD
$0.147749
|1 CFG to MYR
RM0.63679819
|1 CFG to TRY
₺5.68981399
|1 CFG to JPY
¥21.13106198
|1 CFG to RUB
₽12.11985047
|1 CFG to INR
₹12.49217795
|1 CFG to IDR
Rp2,462.48234834
|1 CFG to KRW
₩210.4684505
|1 CFG to PHP
₱8.23996173
|1 CFG to EGP
￡E.7.51303665
|1 CFG to BRL
R$0.83773683
|1 CFG to CAD
C$0.20241613
|1 CFG to BDT
৳17.95593597
|1 CFG to NGN
₦236.77663744
|1 CFG to UAH
₴6.13306099
|1 CFG to VES
Bs12.706414
|1 CFG to PKR
Rs41.53667637
|1 CFG to KZT
₸75.45836928
|1 CFG to THB
฿4.93924907
|1 CFG to TWD
NT$4.73387796
|1 CFG to AED
د.إ0.54223883
|1 CFG to CHF
Fr0.12115418
|1 CFG to HKD
HK$1.14505475
|1 CFG to MAD
.د.م1.36815574
|1 CFG to MXN
$2.89735789