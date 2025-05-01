CFGI Price (CFGI)
The live price of CFGI (CFGI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.58M USD. CFGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CFGI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CFGI price change within the day is +10.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.26B USD
During today, the price change of CFGI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CFGI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CFGI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CFGI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CFGI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.17%
+10.72%
-6.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CFGI.io is a crypto trading platform based around it's very own unique version of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Our unique algorithms powered by AI allow for smaller and more volatile currencies and projects to be tracked more accurately on multiple timeframes. The Fear & Greed Index is a huge data collecting and creating system for all major crypto currencies. We plan to use this ever growing data to build our own AI Agents, Robots, let other companies and projects build ontop of our data, and continue to build our platform to become an all-in-one stop for all crypto investors, traders and hodlers. $CFGI is the native currency for the CFGI.io platform. Our mission is to provide accurate, real-time indicators that empower traders to make informed decisions. We aim to create a reliable platform that harnesses advanced algorithms and cutting edge technology to analyze market trends and predict its directions. Our goal is to foster a community of informed and confident traders that can navigate markets with precision and success.
