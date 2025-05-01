chabit Price (CB8)
The live price of chabit (CB8) today is 0.01370196 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CB8 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key chabit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 267.54 USD
- chabit price change within the day is -2.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of chabit to USD was $ -0.00030106418989301.
In the past 30 days, the price change of chabit to USD was $ +0.0019455440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of chabit to USD was $ -0.0002904733.
In the past 90 days, the price change of chabit to USD was $ -0.00029676563717242.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00030106418989301
|-2.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019455440
|+14.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002904733
|-2.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00029676563717242
|-2.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of chabit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.65%
-2.14%
-22.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CB8 is a token built on Binance Smart Chain that wants to revolutionize the Latin market by creating a platform that serves as a payment gateway between merchants and crypto.
