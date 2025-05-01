ChainEx Price (CEX)
The live price of ChainEx (CEX) today is 0.00268725 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ChainEx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ChainEx price change within the day is -2.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ChainEx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChainEx to USD was $ -0.0001113593.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChainEx to USD was $ -0.0005959159.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChainEx to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001113593
|-4.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005959159
|-22.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ChainEx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.75%
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
