$SHIELD lets you create bounties on tweets. Hit the likes, retweets, and comments target, and the bounty is filled! Example: a post states, "Bounty .02 Burn for 25 likes." Once the tweet hits 25 likes, the bounty completes and the specified amount is burned from our token's supply. This exciting feature stimulates audience interaction and rewards active community participation! Not just for you, $SHIELD can also supercharge other projects. Create bounties and trigger a continuous buy-back and burn mechanism! Other projects using our platform must buy and burn our tokens, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing value. Even better? Every project's buy and burn contributes to $SHIELD's own buy-back and burn. We all benefit together! $SHIELD is redefining social media engagement and token value management. Ready for the future of social media and crypto? Join us. It's time to $SHIELD Up!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.