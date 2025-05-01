Checks Token Price (CHECKS)
The live price of Checks Token (CHECKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CHECKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Checks Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Checks Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHECKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHECKS price information.
During today, the price change of Checks Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Checks Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Checks Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Checks Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Checks Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The $CHECKS community is about having fun, supporting decentralised culture, memes and art. What makes your project unique? We are a project that launched fairly without presales, insider pumps or heavy influencer marketing. We grew organically from the ground up as a community. History of your project. Launched 12 days ago, we gathered a small community of like-minded people. In the past 3 days, we have had significant interest from the crypto community which took us to over 5M market cap and now we have settled around the 1.2M mark. What’s next for your project? We are continuously working to provide better value to our members. We want to improve our DAO governance and work our way towards total decentralisation. We will run campaigns and events to support meme creators and artists. What can your token be used for? DAO voting.
