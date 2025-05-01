CHEEKS Price (CHEEKS)
The live price of CHEEKS (CHEEKS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.94K USD. CHEEKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHEEKS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CHEEKS price change within the day is +4.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 949.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHEEKS to USD price on MEXC.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHEEKS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+4.65%
-2.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Cheeks, Ponke's best friend and the undisputed banana aficionado of the Solana ecosystem. Cheeks is not just another monkey; he's a symbol of community, camaraderie, and crypto fun. With an insatiable appetite for bananas, Cheeks is always on the hunt for the next big thing in the Solana jungle. As a key figure in the growing community of Chad Monkeys, Cheeks embodies the playful yet determined spirit of this vibrant group. He brings together enthusiasts, traders, and innovators, all united by their love for memes, bananas, and the boundless possibilities of the Solana blockchain. Whether he's munching on his favorite fruit or leading the charge in new crypto adventures, Cheeks is always at the heart of the action, inspiring others to join the fun and embrace the future of digital assets.
