chick Price (NIB)
The live price of chick (NIB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.45K USD. NIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key chick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- chick price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NIB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NIB price information.
During today, the price change of chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of chick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of chick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of chick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The wildest meme token on the block! Get ready to dive into a world where digital assets meet a fierce, unstoppable energy—embodied by none other than our iconic mascot, the Crazy Gangsta Chick. The purpose of this project is meme coin on solana chain. $nib is a chicken meme theme. Initially emerged as fun projects that used the virality of internet memes to attract attention and create a community. These coins and tokens aim to transfer the humorous and often ironic nature of memes to the cryptocurrency market, creating a new form of digital currency.
