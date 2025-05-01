Cindrum Price (CIND)
The live price of Cindrum (CIND) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cindrum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cindrum price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CIND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CIND price information.
During today, the price change of Cindrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cindrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cindrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cindrum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cindrum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.00%
-18.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The CIN in Cindrum stands for ‘consolidate in network,’ meaning a virtual world where reality is integrated. Cindrum is more than an augmented reality (AR) experience. Users, through their avatars, can express what they could in real life and even more in a virtual social networking environment. The virtual space of Cindrum will be closer to “another reality” for users. Overcoming the physical boundaries and limitations of reality, CINDRUM as a new paradigm is going to connotate a pioneer that brings a new wave of metaverse technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CIND to VND
₫--
|1 CIND to AUD
A$--
|1 CIND to GBP
￡--
|1 CIND to EUR
€--
|1 CIND to USD
$--
|1 CIND to MYR
RM--
|1 CIND to TRY
₺--
|1 CIND to JPY
¥--
|1 CIND to RUB
₽--
|1 CIND to INR
₹--
|1 CIND to IDR
Rp--
|1 CIND to KRW
₩--
|1 CIND to PHP
₱--
|1 CIND to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CIND to BRL
R$--
|1 CIND to CAD
C$--
|1 CIND to BDT
৳--
|1 CIND to NGN
₦--
|1 CIND to UAH
₴--
|1 CIND to VES
Bs--
|1 CIND to PKR
Rs--
|1 CIND to KZT
₸--
|1 CIND to THB
฿--
|1 CIND to TWD
NT$--
|1 CIND to AED
د.إ--
|1 CIND to CHF
Fr--
|1 CIND to HKD
HK$--
|1 CIND to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CIND to MXN
$--