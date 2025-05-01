CircleSwap Price (CIR)
The live price of CircleSwap (CIR) today is 0.00706071 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CircleSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.82K USD
- CircleSwap price change within the day is -51.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CircleSwap to USD was $ -0.007601753027420616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CircleSwap to USD was $ -0.0060969647.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CircleSwap to USD was $ -0.0061165109.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CircleSwap to USD was $ -0.06235345808062122.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.007601753027420616
|-51.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0060969647
|-86.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0061165109
|-86.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06235345808062122
|-89.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of CircleSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-51.84%
-89.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CircleSwap is a decentralized crypto-asset trading and management platform that integrates Circle, a group of like-minds and Swap, decentralized trading, enabling share of trust and benefits on the basis of transfer in/between individualized crypto-asset. CircleSwap features a rich array of financial derivatives including liquidity mining, banking and crypto-asset hedging.
