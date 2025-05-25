Cirus Price (CIRUS)
The live price of Cirus (CIRUS) today is 0.00137766 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 293.72K USD. CIRUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cirus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cirus price change within the day is +0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 213.20M USD
During today, the price change of Cirus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cirus to USD was $ +0.0000860555.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cirus to USD was $ -0.0000771293.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cirus to USD was $ -0.0013198763917329867.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000860555
|+6.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000771293
|-5.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0013198763917329867
|-48.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cirus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.17%
+0.19%
-1.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cirus is a simple, yet powerful platform that turns your data into cryptocurrency. Cirus facilitates true ownership of your largest digital asset by enabling you to control, monetize and earn directly from your own data. The Cirus Platform unlocks your data asset, providing passive income and serving as the entry-point into the digital economy with connections to DeFi, Network rewards, or fiat offramps. While anyone can access the Cirus Platform and leverage the benefits of data ownership, the Cirus Device (a WiFi router) can also maximize your earning potential from all internet-enabled devices in your home. It’s your Data, Own it!
