Civilization Price (CIV)
The live price of Civilization (CIV) today is 0.00119762 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 349.26K USD. CIV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Civilization Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Civilization price change within the day is +0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 291.67M USD
During today, the price change of Civilization to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Civilization to USD was $ +0.0000898975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Civilization to USD was $ -0.0003212064.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Civilization to USD was $ -0.0011380449343023567.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000898975
|+7.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003212064
|-26.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011380449343023567
|-48.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Civilization: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
+0.11%
+0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CIV aims at building the world’s first Dex Fund: transforming the way how staking and investment are done, with 100% auditable code and, eventually, automated multi-strategy selection for maximum yield at minimum risk.
