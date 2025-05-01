CLAPCAT Price ($CLAP)
The live price of CLAPCAT ($CLAP) today is 0.00107562 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 903.83K USD. $CLAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CLAPCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CLAPCAT price change within the day is +27.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 839.81M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $CLAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of CLAPCAT to USD was $ +0.00023407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CLAPCAT to USD was $ +0.0001132314.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CLAPCAT to USD was $ +0.0002070256.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CLAPCAT to USD was $ -0.0003593740827804398.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023407
|+27.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001132314
|+10.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002070256
|+19.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003593740827804398
|-25.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of CLAPCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
+27.81%
+29.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CLAPCAT is the whimsical sibling to POPCAT, diving into the meme universe with a unique twist. Instead of the iconic pop, CLAPCAT delivers a satisfying clap, aiming to capture the hearts of internet users with its simplicity and charm. This project blends humor with cultural commentary, utilizing the universal gesture of clapping to explore themes of encouragement, celebration, and the absurd. CLAPCAT promises to be both a standalone meme phenomenon and a playful commentary on internet culture, engaging users through interactive clapping experiences across social platforms. With its launch, CLAPCAT not only seeks to entertain but also to reflect on the shared human experience through the lens of digital applause.
