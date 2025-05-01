COAL Price (COAL)
The live price of COAL (COAL) today is 0.02540642 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 533.54K USD. COAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- COAL price change within the day is +1.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COAL price information.
During today, the price change of COAL to USD was $ +0.00041467.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COAL to USD was $ +0.0094490007.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COAL to USD was $ +0.0100222356.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COAL to USD was $ -0.01652009266458747.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00041467
|+1.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0094490007
|+37.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0100222356
|+39.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01652009266458747
|-39.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of COAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
+1.66%
-9.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COAL is the first-ever proof-of-work meme coin on the Solana blockchain, designed with fairness and decentralization at its core. It launched without any pre-mine or team allocation, giving everyone an equal opportunity from day one. You can mine COAL using the official coal-cli or by joining one of the community-operated mining pools. COAL supports merged mining with the ORE cryptocurrency, leveraging the CPU-friendly Drillx algorithm - making it accessible to anyone with a home computer or laptop. At the heart of COAL is The Minechain, a gamified resource and crafting system. Players can gather on-chain resources like ORE, WOOD, and INGOT, which can be combined to craft tradeable tools for mining. These tools enhance the mining experience, blending blockchain technology with idle-game-like mechanics.
