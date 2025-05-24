Codyfight Price (CTOK)
The live price of Codyfight (CTOK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CTOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Codyfight Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Codyfight price change within the day is -11.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Codyfight to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Codyfight to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Codyfight to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Codyfight to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-80.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Codyfight: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-11.75%
-50.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Codyfight is revolutionizing the concept of gaming by eliminating the need for grinding. The majority of games involve too much repetitive gameplay while in Codyfight players are incentivized to choose the AI side and automate playing for the best gaming experience. Non-coders can play on the website with keyboard controls. Community can code AI bots, create, sell and trade NFT skins, and compete against others.
