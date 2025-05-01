CoinDesk DeFi Select Index Price (DFX)
The live price of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX) today is 1.29 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 85.16K USD. DFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CoinDesk DeFi Select Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CoinDesk DeFi Select Index price change within the day is +0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.88K USD
Get real-time price updates of the DFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DFX price information.
During today, the price change of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index to USD was $ +0.00443275.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index to USD was $ +0.0445065480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index to USD was $ -0.1910813790.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00443275
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0445065480
|+3.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1910813790
|-14.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CoinDesk DeFi Select Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+0.34%
-2.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The CoinDesk DeFi Select Index DTF tracks the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX), designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets classified in the Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) Sector that meet certain trading and custody requirements. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DFX is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
