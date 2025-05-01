Compendium Price (CMFI)
The live price of Compendium (CMFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.08K USD. CMFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Compendium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Compendium price change within the day is +0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 118.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CMFI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Compendium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Compendium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Compendium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Compendium to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Compendium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+0.82%
-0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compendium offers useful tools to help make life in the crypto markets and metaverse simpler. Trade manually, build your own algorithmic strategies, or have one of our many automated systems do it for you in just a few clicks. CMFI is the native utility token for the expanding Compendium trading tool ecosystem. Managed by the Compendium Foundation to scale interactions with Compendium, Compendex, and other on-platform integrations within Solana and other blockchains.
