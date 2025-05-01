Compound Meta is a metaverse for the future generation of the cryptocurrency space. COMA is the first holder-centered multiple products in 1 metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, Play-to-earn metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking, and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain. Negative Tax: Investors will get Negative tax with the daring breakout mechanism '1% buy tax but 1,5% back to the wallet'. Paying 1% buy tax, buyers then receive a 1.5% bonus into their wallet on each buy transaction, inferring $COMA buyers get negative -0.5% tax instantly. Profit Sharing: Compounding interest appears in the metaverse space for the first time. All holders will be distributed $BUSD (from the 1% buy tax) each 24 hours as the $COMA holding reward and get passive income when staking it. Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities include P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking which are ready to help users earn. COMA has been published on: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-and-acomprehensive-ecosystem-2022-12-28?mod=search_headline https://finance.yahoo.com/news/compound-meta-launches-first-next-152000694.html https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/g30215363/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-anda-comprehensive-ecosystem https://menafn.com/1105362313/Compound-Meta-Launches-The-First-Next-Gen-P2E-Game-With-Negative-Tax-And-A-ComprehensiveEcosystem https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580326/0/en/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-withnegative-tax-and-a-comprehensive-ecosy

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.