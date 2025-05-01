Comsats Price (CSAS)
The live price of Comsats (CSAS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 156.08K USD. CSAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Comsats Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Comsats price change within the day is -5.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+56.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Comsats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-5.16%
-15.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Comsats - Supports standard tokens on Bitcoin The focus is on providing ideas and decentralized solutions to grow the Bitcoin ecosystem, along with a seamless user experience and competitive fees. Comsats also supports and develops new ideas to perfect the concepts of official Bitcoin token standards such as: BRC-20, ORC-20, etc.
