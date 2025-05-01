Comswap Wrapped LIBRA Price (COMSWAPWLIBRA)
The live price of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA (COMSWAPWLIBRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 530.91K USD. COMSWAPWLIBRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Comswap Wrapped LIBRA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Comswap Wrapped LIBRA price change within the day is +2.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.33B USD
Get real-time price updates of the COMSWAPWLIBRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COMSWAPWLIBRA price information.
During today, the price change of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Comswap Wrapped LIBRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+2.78%
+39.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Libra Coin is a fork from Facebook's Diem (Libra) blockchain that was announced in 2019. Libra Coin operates on its own high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, known as the 0L Network. In October 2021, Libra Coin began mining. Like Bitcoin, there were no pre-mined coins or dedicated token allocation to any parties; all coins were minted through a mining process. Unlike Bitcoin, which undergoes continuous issuance, Libra Coin has a fixed supply. By December 2023, all the Libra Coin had been issued, establishing a capped supply and making the coin permanently deflationary. Fiercely independent, the project has a long-term view because it is unburdened by venture capital funding, "labs" entities, a foundation, and the influence of other blockchain ecosystems. Carpe diem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to VND
₫--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to AUD
A$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to GBP
￡--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to EUR
€--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to USD
$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to MYR
RM--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to TRY
₺--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to JPY
¥--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to RUB
₽--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to INR
₹--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to IDR
Rp--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to KRW
₩--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to PHP
₱--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to BRL
R$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to CAD
C$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to BDT
৳--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to NGN
₦--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to UAH
₴--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to VES
Bs--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to PKR
Rs--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to KZT
₸--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to THB
฿--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to TWD
NT$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to AED
د.إ--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to CHF
Fr--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to HKD
HK$--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 COMSWAPWLIBRA to MXN
$--