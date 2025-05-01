Connect Financial Price (CNFI)
The live price of Connect Financial (CNFI) today is 0.050894 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.27M USD. CNFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Connect Financial Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Connect Financial price change within the day is -1.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.00M USD
During today, the price change of Connect Financial to USD was $ -0.00084266323341085.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Connect Financial to USD was $ -0.0017486516.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Connect Financial to USD was $ -0.0064456284.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Connect Financial to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00084266323341085
|-1.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017486516
|-3.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0064456284
|-12.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Connect Financial: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.62%
-0.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The World's First Crypto Backed VISA Credit Card
|1 CNFI to VND
₫1,339.27561
|1 CNFI to AUD
A$0.07939464
|1 CNFI to GBP
￡0.0381705
|1 CNFI to EUR
€0.04478672
|1 CNFI to USD
$0.050894
|1 CNFI to MYR
RM0.21935314
|1 CNFI to TRY
₺1.96043688
|1 CNFI to JPY
¥7.277842
|1 CNFI to RUB
₽4.17432588
|1 CNFI to INR
₹4.3030877
|1 CNFI to IDR
Rp848.23299404
|1 CNFI to KRW
₩72.498503
|1 CNFI to PHP
₱2.83835838
|1 CNFI to EGP
￡E.2.58745096
|1 CNFI to BRL
R$0.28856898
|1 CNFI to CAD
C$0.06972478
|1 CNFI to BDT
৳6.18514782
|1 CNFI to NGN
₦81.56068864
|1 CNFI to UAH
₴2.11260994
|1 CNFI to VES
Bs4.376884
|1 CNFI to PKR
Rs14.30783022
|1 CNFI to KZT
₸25.99258368
|1 CNFI to THB
฿1.70087748
|1 CNFI to TWD
NT$1.63064376
|1 CNFI to AED
د.إ0.18678098
|1 CNFI to CHF
Fr0.04173308
|1 CNFI to HKD
HK$0.3944285
|1 CNFI to MAD
.د.م0.47127844
|1 CNFI to MXN
$0.99803134