Convex FXN Price (CVXFXN)
The live price of Convex FXN (CVXFXN) today is 50.76 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVXFXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Convex FXN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 39.76K USD
- Convex FXN price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CVXFXN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CVXFXN price information.
During today, the price change of Convex FXN to USD was $ -0.32409521295918.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Convex FXN to USD was $ +53.9901785880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Convex FXN to USD was $ +22.3089641640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Convex FXN to USD was $ +10.51327932402503.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.32409521295918
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +53.9901785880
|+106.36%
|60 Days
|$ +22.3089641640
|+43.95%
|90 Days
|$ +10.51327932402503
|+26.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Convex FXN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.63%
+24.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cvxFXN is tokenized veFXN. cvxFXN can be staked on Convex to receive a portion of fees one would receive from staking their veFXN on FX Protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CVXFXN to VND
₫1,301,537.16
|1 CVXFXN to AUD
A$77.6628
|1 CVXFXN to GBP
￡37.0548
|1 CVXFXN to EUR
€44.1612
|1 CVXFXN to USD
$50.76
|1 CVXFXN to MYR
RM214.7148
|1 CVXFXN to TRY
₺1,973.5488
|1 CVXFXN to JPY
¥7,235.838
|1 CVXFXN to RUB
₽4,033.8972
|1 CVXFXN to INR
₹4,318.1532
|1 CVXFXN to IDR
Rp818,709.5628
|1 CVXFXN to KRW
₩69,344.2512
|1 CVXFXN to PHP
₱2,809.0584
|1 CVXFXN to EGP
￡E.2,531.9088
|1 CVXFXN to BRL
R$286.2864
|1 CVXFXN to CAD
C$69.5412
|1 CVXFXN to BDT
৳6,184.5984
|1 CVXFXN to NGN
₦80,699.2632
|1 CVXFXN to UAH
₴2,107.5552
|1 CVXFXN to VES
Bs4,771.44
|1 CVXFXN to PKR
Rs14,310.2592
|1 CVXFXN to KZT
₸25,963.74
|1 CVXFXN to THB
฿1,648.6848
|1 CVXFXN to TWD
NT$1,521.2772
|1 CVXFXN to AED
د.إ186.2892
|1 CVXFXN to CHF
Fr41.6232
|1 CVXFXN to HKD
HK$397.4508
|1 CVXFXN to MAD
.د.م466.4844
|1 CVXFXN to MXN
$976.6224