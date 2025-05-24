CopXToken Price (COPX)
The live price of CopXToken (COPX) today is 0.061062 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CopXToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CopXToken price change within the day is -2.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the COPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COPX price information.
During today, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.00181124837970944.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.0147935823.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ +0.0104162246.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.00661870798456795.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00181124837970944
|-2.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0147935823
|-24.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0104162246
|+17.06%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00661870798456795
|-9.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of CopXToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-2.88%
-39.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COPX DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is a community-driven governance model within the COPX.AI ecosystem, designed to empower users by giving them direct influence over the platform’s development and key decisions. COPX DAO operates on the principles of transparency, decentralization, and community engagement, allowing token holders to participate in voting on proposals, strategic directions, and operational changes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COPX to VND
₫1,565.690742
|1 COPX to AUD
A$0.09342486
|1 COPX to GBP
￡0.04457526
|1 COPX to EUR
€0.05312394
|1 COPX to USD
$0.061062
|1 COPX to MYR
RM0.25829226
|1 COPX to TRY
₺2.37409056
|1 COPX to JPY
¥8.7043881
|1 COPX to RUB
₽4.85259714
|1 COPX to INR
₹5.19454434
|1 COPX to IDR
Rp984.87082986
|1 COPX to KRW
₩83.41801944
|1 COPX to PHP
₱3.37917108
|1 COPX to EGP
￡E.3.04577256
|1 COPX to BRL
R$0.34438968
|1 COPX to CAD
C$0.08365494
|1 COPX to BDT
৳7.43979408
|1 COPX to NGN
₦97.07758884
|1 COPX to UAH
₴2.53529424
|1 COPX to VES
Bs5.739828
|1 COPX to PKR
Rs17.21459904
|1 COPX to KZT
₸31.233213
|1 COPX to THB
฿1.98329376
|1 COPX to TWD
NT$1.83002814
|1 COPX to AED
د.إ0.22409754
|1 COPX to CHF
Fr0.05007084
|1 COPX to HKD
HK$0.47811546
|1 COPX to MAD
.د.م0.56115978
|1 COPX to MXN
$1.17483288