CORE ID Price (CID)
The live price of CORE ID (CID) today is 0.00181516 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CORE ID Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.19 USD
- CORE ID price change within the day is -1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CID price information.
During today, the price change of CORE ID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CORE ID to USD was $ +0.0009300767.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CORE ID to USD was $ +0.0011417445.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CORE ID to USD was $ +0.000113219553205664.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009300767
|+51.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011417445
|+62.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000113219553205664
|+6.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of CORE ID: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-1.57%
+16.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CID to VND
₫47.7659354
|1 CID to AUD
A$0.0028316496
|1 CID to GBP
￡0.0013432184
|1 CID to EUR
€0.0015973408
|1 CID to USD
$0.00181516
|1 CID to MYR
RM0.0078233396
|1 CID to TRY
₺0.069792902
|1 CID to JPY
¥0.2618005268
|1 CID to RUB
₽0.1483348752
|1 CID to INR
₹0.1535806876
|1 CID to IDR
Rp30.2526545656
|1 CID to KRW
₩2.5893801948
|1 CID to PHP
₱0.1013585344
|1 CID to EGP
￡E.0.0921738248
|1 CID to BRL
R$0.0103282604
|1 CID to CAD
C$0.0025049208
|1 CID to BDT
৳0.221268004
|1 CID to NGN
₦2.9135677708
|1 CID to UAH
₴0.075510656
|1 CID to VES
Bs0.15610376
|1 CID to PKR
Rs0.5117299072
|1 CID to KZT
₸0.9341902456
|1 CID to THB
฿0.0607352536
|1 CID to TWD
NT$0.0582121812
|1 CID to AED
د.إ0.0066616372
|1 CID to CHF
Fr0.0014884312
|1 CID to HKD
HK$0.01406749
|1 CID to MAD
.د.م0.0168083816
|1 CID to MXN
$0.0355952876