Cortex Price (CX)
The live price of Cortex (CX) today is 0.052068 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 63.06M USD. CX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cortex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cortex price change within the day is +3.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.21B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Cortex to USD was $ +0.00163603.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cortex to USD was $ +0.0395115570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cortex to USD was $ -0.0014437675.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cortex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00163603
|+3.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0395115570
|+75.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014437675
|-2.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cortex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+3.24%
+40.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cortex is the protocol for decentralized on-chain agents. In the future AI agents will be the primary way to interact with blockchains and make up the majority of crypto activity. This will happen in two stages, first human directed agents and then autonomous agents with their own objective functions. Cortex is made up of two main parts: 1. The Cortex Agent, our generalised trading agent: Allowing users to research coins, trade, and deploy to blockchains through a LLM interface 2. Cortex Agent Platform: a platform that allows developers to permissionlessly deploy task-specific agents with on-chain capabilities.
