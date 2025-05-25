What is Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC)

In Cosmic FOMO, you control pilots you send on a space journey by filling their backpacks with assets. Enjoying a beautiful and unique game design, players assemble a virtual portfolio by making predictions about the growth of cryptocurrency quotes, which are streamed in real-time from Binance. Those players whose predictions turn out to be correct win the race. It is worth noting that no matter what the outcome of your race is, it is impossible to go negative — the base yield will still accrue, which is one of the main advantages of Cosmic FOMO. Cosmic FOMO employs an in-game token, COSMIC (BEP-20), which allows upgrading pilot stats and developing your personal NFT-avatar. Cosmic FOMO is a signature MarsDAO ecosystem creation — a group of companies which has already presented more than 20 successful Web3 products to the market. One of MarsDAO's main goals is to facilitate interaction with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market and understand Web3 technology and development. Cosmic FOMO aims to do just that — it's a great way to understand digital assets, including NFT and Web3 in general, learning the new realities of the world in an easy-to-play way without spending a fortune or risking your real assets. Cosmic FOMO currently has over 2,000 unique users, while the app's social media accounts have over 25,000 loyal followers.

Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website