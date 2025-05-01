Crabada Price (CRA)
The live price of Crabada (CRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 92.70K USD. CRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crabada Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crabada price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 355.98M USD
During today, the price change of Crabada to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crabada to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crabada to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crabada to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crabada: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crabada is an exciting play-and-earn NFT game based in a world filled with fierce fighting Hermit-Crabs called Crabada (the NFTs). Read the complete guide to playing Crabada. CRA is a governance token which is rewarded via staking and playing the game during the incentive period.
